4 Tigers named to College Football News Freshman All-America Team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - College Football News named its Freshman All-America Team on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and four LSU players landed on it, including two on the first team.

Linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. and offensive tackle Will Campbell were named to the first team. Offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. was named to the third team. Tight end Mason Taylor received an honorable mention.

The Tigers are the only squad to put two players on the first team.

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Information provided by LSU Athletics:

Perkins, a New Orleans native, twice earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors and put together one of the best all-around seasons for a linebacker in LSU history. He led the Tigers in sacks (6.5) and tackles for loss (11.5) on his way to becoming just the third true freshman in LSU history to earn first-team AP All-SEC honors.

Perkins, who had a career-best 10 tackles against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, ranks third on the team with 69 total tackles.

LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Campbell, a Monroe native, started 12 games at left tackle the Tigers, becoming the first true freshman in LSU history to start at that position for the length of the season. Campbell helped pave the way for an LSU rushing attack that averaged 181.1 yards per game.

Campbell earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors for his performance in LSU’s win over Florida.

LSU offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. (50) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Jones, from Baton Rouge, took over as the starter at right tackle in week 3 against Mississippi State and started the final 10 games at the position for the Tigers.

The Tigers posted an 8-2 mark with Campbell and Jones in the starting lineup.

LSU tight end Mason Taylor (86) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Taylor, who caught the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime against Alabama, hauled in 33 passes for 326 yards and a pair of TDs. He ranks No. 5 on LSU’s single-season reception list for tight ends and is just two catches shy of tying the LSU freshman mark. Taylor, a native of Plantation, Florida, started LSU’s final 12 games of the season and caught at least one pass in 12 games.

