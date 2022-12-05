Facebook
Warm week ahead with a few passing showers

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, December 5
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, December 5
By Steve Caparotta
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A warm front lifting inland from the Gulf of Mexico should be enough to spark a few showers today. Rain chances are posted around 30%, with highs expected to top out in the mid 70s. That warm front should usher in even warmer and more humid weather for the remainder of the week.

Rest of the Week

As mentioned above, warmer and more humid weather can be expected through the remainder of the week in the wake of a warm front. Morning lows will range from the low to mid 60s, with highs reaching the low 80s through the mid part of the week. A weak cold front may then deliver a slight chance of showers and a very slight cool down for the first part of the weekend.

Cooler Weather in the Extended?

The extended outlook points at the potential for a stronger cold front to move through the area on Sunday or Monday. Scattered showers and t-storms can be expected along the front, with a more significant cool down expected into next week as highs potentially drop into the low to mid 60s.

