Truck lands in pond on Foster Road; EBRSO Dive Team helps with removal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says its dive team is working to remove a truck from a pond Monday (Dec. 5) morning.

Deputies announced in a Facebook post around 9:15 a.m. that they responded to the accident on Foster Road, near Celia Avenue.

No injuries were reported. Law enforcement is working to figure out when and why the car left the road.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

