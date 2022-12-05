Trio of Tigers named to AP All-SEC team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three LSU football players earned All-SEC honors from the Associated Press for their performances during the 2022 season.

Linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. and defensive end BJ Ojulari were named to the first team while defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo was named to the second team. They helped lead LSU to a 9-4 record this season.

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Perkins, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound freshman from Cypress, Texas, recorded 69 tackles (37 solo), 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception in 2022.

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Ojulari, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound junior from Marietta, Ga., recorded 56 tackles (36 solo), five sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery this season.

LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (92) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Wingo, a 6-foot, 295-pound sophomore from St. Louis, Mo., recorded 41 tackles (22 solo), two sacks, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries this year.

