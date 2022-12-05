Trial date set for man accused in murder-for-hire plot against ex-wife

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trial date has been set for the man accused in a murder-for-hire plot against his ex-wife.

Hamid Ghassemi’s trial is set to get underway on August 7 of 2023. The announcement was made in court on Monday, Dec. 5.

Ghassemi is accused of hiring three people to kill his ex-wife, Taherah Ghassemi, back in 2015.

Authorities said her body was found in the woods in St. Helena Parish. A coroner report revealed she died from a gunshot wound to the head. According to investigators, her car was also discovered on fire and empty the day after she disappeared.

Court records revealed the couple divorced not long before the alleged crime happened. East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said back in 2015 that investigators suspected Hamid Ghassemi from the beginning. They said he owed Tahera Ghassemi more than $1 million and two homes as part of their divorce settlement.

