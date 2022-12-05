Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Trial date set for man accused in murder-for-hire plot against ex-wife

Hamid Ghassemi
Hamid Ghassemi(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trial date has been set for the man accused in a murder-for-hire plot against his ex-wife.

Hamid Ghassemi’s trial is set to get underway on August 7 of 2023. The announcement was made in court on Monday, Dec. 5.

RELATED STORIES: Man accused of murder-for-hire plot against ex-wife

Ghassemi is accused of hiring three people to kill his ex-wife, Taherah Ghassemi, back in 2015.

Authorities said her body was found in the woods in St. Helena Parish. A coroner report revealed she died from a gunshot wound to the head. According to investigators, her car was also discovered on fire and empty the day after she disappeared.

Court records revealed the couple divorced not long before the alleged crime happened. East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said back in 2015 that investigators suspected Hamid Ghassemi from the beginning. They said he owed Tahera Ghassemi more than $1 million and two homes as part of their divorce settlement.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, December 5
Only a few peeks of sunshine this week
FILE - Web designer Lorie Smith is shown in her office on Nov. 7 in the southwest part of...
Supreme Court takes up clash of religion and gay rights
DCFS
Legislative Auditor survey of DCFS workers cites ‘lack of support’ from some managers
According to deputies, it happened on Foster Road, near Celia Avenue.
Truck lands in pond on Foster Road; EBRSO Dive Team helps with removal