SU Ag Center Livestock Show Clinic set for Dec. 7

GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - After being rescheduled due to the threat of bad weather, the Southern University Ag Center will host its 80th Annual Livestock and Poultry Clinic for youth on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

It will start at 10 a.m. and will go on until 1 p.m. at the Muse 3 Farm located at 1820 Muse Road in Greensburg, La.

The event will cover topics like animal health, grooming, and showmanship in the ring.

SU Ag Center’s 80th Annual Livestock Show will be held March 2-4, 2023 at the Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena. The clinic is one of several events planned in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the show.

Southern University is the only 1890 Land Grant University that still continues the tradition of providing an opportunity for youth to gain valuable knowledge and skills through an annual livestock and poultry show.

