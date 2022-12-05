Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SU Ag Center Livestock Show Clinic set for Dec. 7

The 80th Annual Livestock and Poultry Show Clinic will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 10...
The 80th Annual Livestock and Poultry Show Clinic will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - After being rescheduled due to the threat of bad weather, the Southern University Ag Center will host its 80th Annual Livestock and Poultry Clinic for youth on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

It will start at 10 a.m. and will go on until 1 p.m. at the Muse 3 Farm located at 1820 Muse Road in Greensburg, La.

The event will cover topics like animal health, grooming, and showmanship in the ring.

The 80th Annual Livestock and Poultry Show Clinic will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 10...
The 80th Annual Livestock and Poultry Show Clinic will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.(MGN)

SU Ag Center’s 80th Annual Livestock Show will be held March 2-4, 2023 at the Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena. The clinic is one of several events planned in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the show.

Southern University is the only 1890 Land Grant University that still continues the tradition of providing an opportunity for youth to gain valuable knowledge and skills through an annual livestock and poultry show.

For information on the upcoming 80th Annual Livestock and Poultry Show, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana

Latest News

FILE - Web designer Lorie Smith is shown in her office on Nov. 7 in the southwest part of...
Supreme Court justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights
Lottery generic
La. lottery winnings top $10M during month of November
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, December 5
Only a few peeks of sunshine this week
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly - LSU-Purdue Citrus Bowl Preview