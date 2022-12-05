Facebook
Pot on stove sparks apartment fire after oil spill

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an apartment building fire on Sunday, Dec 4.
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pot on the stove was the cause of an apartment fire on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Firefighters said the blaze broke out on Greenwell Street, off Airline Highway, just a little after 2 p.m. and was under control by 2:25 p.m.

Justin Hill with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed the person was cooking and went outside to talk to someone. That’s when they heard the smoke alarm going off.

When the individual returned inside, they found the pot on the stove on fire. They tried to take the pot outside and tripped. The oil spilled, sparking the apartment fire, officials added.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the apartment’s front door.

According to officials, all of the residents made it out of the building.

A neighbor told officials someone left the apartment with unknown injuries. That person made their way to the hospital before emergency crews arrived.

A pot on the stove was the cause of an apartment fire on Sunday, Dec 4, according to a...
A pot on the stove was the cause of an apartment fire on Sunday, Dec 4, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
