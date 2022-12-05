Dense fog causes pile-up in Sorrento Saturday night, officials say
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SORRENTO, La. (WAFB) - The Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a huge car pile-up on Saturday, Dec 3.
Reports show dense fog caused a 12-car pile-up around 10:30 p.m. on Airline Hwy in Sorrento.
According to officials, there were 12 cars in total and 22 people involved, with only a few minor injuries. Officials added everyone involved was able to walk away.
State Police, Acadian, and Ascension Parish Sherif’s Office were also all on the scene.
