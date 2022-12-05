Officials extend Real ID deadline again

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you don’t have a ‘Real ID’ yet, you’re not alone. Only about 30% of Louisianans are ‘Real ID’ ready. And after yet another extension, you have more time to get one.

“There is no added cost. The same cost you would renew your license. If you need to renew in the next two years, this is the perfect opportunity,” said Matthew Boudreaux with the Office of Motor Vehicles.

The latest two-year delay, from May 2023 to May 2025, comes after multiple extensions giving folks more time to meet stricter guidelines.

“They wanted to give states a little bit more time because of COVID where offices were closed. That gives our residents more time to get ‘Real ID’ ready,” added Boudreaux.

When asked why people need a ‘Real ID’, Boudreaux explained, “In order to board a flight, a domestic flight.”

In 2005, Congress passed the Real ID Act that established minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards to be used for official federal purposes.

“Before that, the states required different things to get an ID. The government wants stricter standards,” explained Boudreaux.

And meeting those standards isn’t hard.

When getting your ‘Real ID’, you will have to show proof of your:

full legal name;

date of birth;

social security number; and

proof of your physical residence.

“If you look at it, they are almost identical, except for a white star on it. That will signify that it is a Real ID compliant license or identification card,” said Boudreaux.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.