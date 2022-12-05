New proposal could lead to increased price for garbage pickup in EBR

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A new proposal could mean changes to the garbage pickup process in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The proposal could impact the price people pay and the number of times that garbage is collected each week.

Homeowners in East Baton Rouge Parish pay $23 a month for Republic Services to have their trash picked up twice a week. In the new proposal, Republic Services wants to charge $28.50 to pick up people’s garbage once a week. For the option of having trash picked up twice a week, the public would pay $38 every month.

The East Baton Rouge Mayor-President’s Office requested offers from different trash services but said only Republic Services had a proposal matching the EBR’s demands.

“Is it going to make everybody happy? No, probably not, but I think that we know for sure we got to have a garbage service,” said Fred Raiford, director of transportation and drainage with the EBR Mayor-President’s Office. “The bottom line is the price is still going up on a lot of things that we are dealing with every day. Construction costs and also services are going up at this point.”

Republic Services is also offering homeowners an additional garbage can for $7 a month per can.

Republic Services will be getting a new fleet of trucks starting next year. The new trucks will not leak hydraulic oil on the streets, which people have complained about in the past. The trucks will also have cameras, so they can better report missed pickups.

The EBR Metro Council is set to make the final decision on the proposal during a meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

