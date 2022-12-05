Facebook
New initiative to help keep litter off of the roads this holiday season

By Miranda Thomas
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Local groups are asking people to give reusable water bottles and other recyclable gifts this year for Christmas.

‘Keep Tiger Town Beautiful’ is one of the many groups partnering up with the Louisiana stormwater coalition on a new initiative.

“We pick up hundreds of thousands of these grocery bags. They are all over the place. When you are driving down the interstate sometimes, you see them just flying around, floating around like kites. They are everywhere, and they are clogging our drain system,” said Jennifer Richardson, founder of ‘Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.’

In a recent press release, BREC’s superintendent Corey Wilson says they are already in the process of adding more water-filling stations at parks across Baton Rouge.

“If you’re not the kind of person who wants to go out there and pick up litter, these are things you can do that will make an enormous impact on our environment,” said Richardson.

This is all to reduce litter across our city this holiday season and beyond.

