More than 110K La. residents cast early ballots statewide
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over 110,000 residents in Louisiana participated in the Early Voting period ahead of the Dec. 10 election.
According to data collected by the La. Secretary of State’s Office:
- 71,314 people voted early, in-person
- 38,775 voters cast an absentee ballot
- That brings the total number of votes cast statewide to 110,089
Below is a look at the voting numbers based on party affiliation:
- Democrat: 51,651
- Republican: 43,180
- Other: 15,258
Check out voter turnout based on each parish:
- East Baton Rouge: 18,063
- West Baton Rouge: 919
- Ascension: 3,072
- Tangipahoa: 2,898
- Livingston: 2,140
- East Feliciana: 729
- West Feliciana: 525
- Pointe Coupee: 1,928
For more statistics, click here.
Officials want to remind voters that Saturday, Dec. 10 is election Day.
To prepare for the election, you should remember the following:
● The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Dec. 6 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
● The deadline to return a voted absentee ballot to the registrar of voters office is Dec. 9 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
● Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
● Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.
● Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.
● Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.
● Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet).
● Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.
For more information, please contact the Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.
