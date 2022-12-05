Facebook
More than 110K La. residents cast early ballots statewide

(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over 110,000 residents in Louisiana participated in the Early Voting period ahead of the Dec. 10 election.

According to data collected by the La. Secretary of State’s Office:

  • 71,314 people voted early, in-person
  • 38,775 voters cast an absentee ballot
  • That brings the total number of votes cast statewide to 110,089

Below is a look at the voting numbers based on party affiliation:

  • Democrat: 51,651
  • Republican: 43,180
  • Other: 15,258

Check out voter turnout based on each parish:

  • East Baton Rouge: 18,063
  • West Baton Rouge: 919
  • Ascension: 3,072
  • Tangipahoa: 2,898
  • Livingston: 2,140
  • East Feliciana: 729
  • West Feliciana: 525
  • Pointe Coupee: 1,928

For more statistics, click here.

Over 110,000 residents in Louisiana participated in the Early Voting period ahead of the Dec. 10 election.(WAFB)

Officials want to remind voters that Saturday, Dec. 10 is election Day.

To prepare for the election, you should remember the following:

● The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Dec. 6 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

● The deadline to return a voted absentee ballot to the registrar of voters office is Dec. 9 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

● Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

● Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.

● Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.

● Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.

● Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet).

● Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.

For more information, please contact the Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.

