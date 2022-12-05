More than 110K La. residents cast early ballots statewide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over 110,000 residents in Louisiana participated in the Early Voting period ahead of the Dec. 10 election.

According to data collected by the La. Secretary of State’s Office:

71,314 people voted early, in-person

38,775 voters cast an absentee ballot

That brings the total number of votes cast statewide to 110,089

Below is a look at the voting numbers based on party affiliation:

Democrat: 51,651

Republican: 43,180

Other: 15,258

Check out voter turnout based on each parish:

East Baton Rouge: 18,063

West Baton Rouge: 919

Ascension: 3,072

Tangipahoa: 2,898

Livingston: 2,140

East Feliciana: 729

West Feliciana: 525

Pointe Coupee: 1,928

Officials want to remind voters that Saturday, Dec. 10 is election Day.

To prepare for the election, you should remember the following:

● The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Dec. 6 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

● The deadline to return a voted absentee ballot to the registrar of voters office is Dec. 9 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

● Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

● Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.

● Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.

● Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.

● Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet).

● Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.

For more information, please contact the Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.

