LSU remains at No. 11 in AP Poll, off to 9-0 start

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (9-0) remain at No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday, December 5. The Tigers are off to a 9-0 start for the first time since the 2009-2010 season.

LSU has four non-conference games remaining before beginning conference play against Arkansas on Thursday, December 29.

The Tigers return to action on December 11 to take on the University of New Orleans at 2 p.m. from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU is one of three teams ranked in the AP Top 25 with No. 1 South Carolina and No. 21 Arkansas.

