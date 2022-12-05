Facebook
LSU remains at No. 11 in AP Poll, off to 9-0 start

LSU Lady Tigers
LSU Lady Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (9-0) remain at No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday, December 5. The Tigers are off to a 9-0 start for the first time since the 2009-2010 season.

LSU has four non-conference games remaining before beginning conference play against Arkansas on Thursday, December 29.

The Tigers return to action on December 11 to take on the University of New Orleans at 2 p.m. from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU is one of three teams ranked in the AP Top 25 with No. 1 South Carolina and No. 21 Arkansas.

Click here for the Top 25 Poll.

