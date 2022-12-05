LSU remains at No. 11 in AP Poll, off to 9-0 start
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (9-0) remain at No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday, December 5. The Tigers are off to a 9-0 start for the first time since the 2009-2010 season.
LSU has four non-conference games remaining before beginning conference play against Arkansas on Thursday, December 29.
The Tigers return to action on December 11 to take on the University of New Orleans at 2 p.m. from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU is one of three teams ranked in the AP Top 25 with No. 1 South Carolina and No. 21 Arkansas.
Click here for the Top 25 Poll.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.