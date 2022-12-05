Facebook
Louisiana, Missouri Release Full Fauci Deposition Transcript

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci pauses while speaking during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and...
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci pauses while speaking during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The following press release is from the office of Attorney General Jeff Landry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today, Louisiana and Missouri are releasing the full transcript for the deposition of Dr. Anthony Fauci, which was taken on November 23rd, 2022. The deposition was taken as part of Louisiana and Missouri’s landmark lawsuit against the federal government and the Biden Administration for colluding with social media companies to censor speech.

”Fauci’s recent deposition only confirmed what we already knew: federal bureaucrats in collusion with social media companies want to control not only what you think, but especially what you say,” said Attorney General Landry. “During no time in human history was this more obvious than during the COVID-19 crisis where social engineering tactics were used against the American public, not to limit your exposure to a virus, but to limit your exposure to information that did not fit within a government sanctioned narrative.”

”Missouri and Louisiana are leading the way in exposing how the federal government and the Biden Administration worked with social media to censor speech. In our deposition with Dr. Fauci, it became clear that when Dr. Fauci speaks, social media censors,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “I invite everyone to read the deposition transcript and see exactly how Dr. Fauci operates, and exactly how the COVID tyranny that ruined lives and destroyed businesses was born.”

According to the transcript, Dr. Fauci said “I don’t recall” 174 times, including when asked about emails that he sent, interviews that he gave, and other important documents.

The full deposition transcript can be found here at agjefflandry.com/Article/13094.

