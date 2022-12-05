Legislative Auditor survey of DCFS workers cites ‘lack of support’ from some managers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Legislative Auditor released details of a job satisfaction survey of child welfare workers within the Department of Children and Family Services.

According to the Legislative Auditor, the survey cited pay, caseloads, unrealistic expectations, and a lack of support and respect from supervisors and managers as top issues for workers.

The survey also revealed that 88.8% of respondents are passionate about their work, but only 54.1% of the respondents are satisfied with their job. Specifically, the survey said that respondents were more satisfied with the treatment they received from immediate supervisors versus the treatment from managers and supervisors in general.

The Legislative Auditor said the survey was conducted in October of 2022 following events related to the handling of cases by child welfare staff within DCFS.

According to the Legislative Auditor, DCFS has proposed and already started work on a range of initiatives to address job satisfaction, job performance, and leadership. Examples include the creation of a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Unite and Council to give workers a voice with agency leaders.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.