La. lottery winnings top $10M during month of November

Lottery generic
Lottery generic(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lottery prize money topped $10 million during drawings in November 2022, according to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation.

Someone won a Powerball Match 5 prize worth $1 million, while Fast Play players scored $867,000 in winnings, and scratch-off players won $18.3 million in prizes.

“Nearly 99,000 Power Play purchasers won an extra $929,235 in addition to their regular Powerball prizes for a total of $1,517,829 in winnings,” Louisiana Lottery Corporation president Rose Hudson said. “Also, almost 23,000 Megaplier purchasers won a bonus total of $180,806 in addition to their regular Mega Millions prizes for $270,784 in total winnings.”

Officials remind the public that lottery draw-style players have 180 days from the date of a drawing to claim a prize. Players are also encouraged to sign the back of tickets and to check them quickly following a drawing. Even if a ticket does not win you the jackpot, you could claim a smaller prize. Click here for more details on claiming a prize.

Louisiana Lottery Corporation officials said about 32% of sales money has gone toward funds for public education in Louisiana in 2022.

