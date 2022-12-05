Catholic Charities says hundreds of families need sponsors for Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge is asking for help to ensure that every family has a good Christmas.

The group matches donor families, businesses, and organizations with families in need. However, more than 250 seniors and families are still in need of a sponsor.

“The need this year is greater than ever,” said Catherine Weidert, Catholic Charities communications coordinator. “We’ve enrolled more families this year than we ever have – over 600.”

Catholic Charities has extended the deadline to sponsor a family to Friday, Dec. 9. Sponsors can request a family with a specific number of family members or even a family with similar children in age. For more details on how the process works, click here.

“With the combination of events that have happened over the past few years, there are more people than ever showing up at our doorstep in crisis,” Weidert said.

There’s also a need for volunteers for Santa’s Workshop. Catholic Charities said shifts are available on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10. You can also volunteer between Monday, Dec. 12, and Thursday, Dec. 15.

