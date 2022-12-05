Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Catholic Charities says hundreds of families need sponsors for Christmas

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge is asking for help to ensure that every family has a good Christmas.

The group matches donor families, businesses, and organizations with families in need. However, more than 250 seniors and families are still in need of a sponsor.

“The need this year is greater than ever,” said Catherine Weidert, Catholic Charities communications coordinator. “We’ve enrolled more families this year than we ever have – over 600.”

Catholic Charities has extended the deadline to sponsor a family to Friday, Dec. 9. Sponsors can request a family with a specific number of family members or even a family with similar children in age. For more details on how the process works, click here.

“With the combination of events that have happened over the past few years, there are more people than ever showing up at our doorstep in crisis,” Weidert said.

There’s also a need for volunteers for Santa’s Workshop. Catholic Charities said shifts are available on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10. You can also volunteer between Monday, Dec. 12, and Thursday, Dec. 15.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Adam shot Ronnie after having an argument.
BRPD: Father shot, killed by son for blowing his nose

Latest News

9News Daily AM Update: Monday, December 5
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, December 5
Apartment fire on Greenwell St.
Pot on stove sparks apartment fire after oil spill
Ascension Parish animal shelter seeking holiday donations
Right now, Baton Rouge health officials are reporting increases in flu cases and...
COVID, flu cases, hospitalizations increasing in La.