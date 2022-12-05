EBR school recognized for improved reading and math levels

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Education is recognizing several schools for making significant gains in reading and math levels.

Leaders said 41 total schools were named a Louisiana Comeback Campus because of the gains they made since the start of the pandemic and during active hurricane seasons. In the Baton Rouge area, Park Elementary School and the Southern University Laboratory Virtual School were among the campuses recognized.

“Louisiana’s students are coming back stronger, and this movement is being led by students, families, and educators,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “I look forward to visiting these campuses to recognize their progress and learn how we can accelerate further growth for the children of this state.”

Leaders said the schools increased the number of students who scored mastery and above and decreased the number of students who scored unsatisfactory on 2022 statewide assessments when compared to 2019. The schools also improved their ACT scores.

The Louisiana Comeback Campus Program is a campaign specifically designed to improve learning at schools. The Louisiana Department of Education asked schools across the state to join the effort and invest a portion of pandemic relief funds. Click here to learn more about the program.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.