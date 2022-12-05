Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged

Source: WFAA/STRAND FAMILY/KTVT/WISE COUNTY SHERIFF' S OFFICE/TWITTER/GETTY/CNN
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARADISE, Texas (CNN) - Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to 7-year-old Athena Strand.

A driver working for FedEx has been charged with kidnapping her from her driveway and then killing her.

The little girl’s mother is speaking out.

The city of Paradise, about 40 miles northwest of Fort Worth, is grappling with the tragic ending of their search for a missing girl.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin spoke during a press conference on the discovery of 7-year-old Athena Strand's body. (KTVT)

On Wednesday, Athena disappeared from the driveway of her family home, prompting a massive hunt with nearly 200 volunteers alongside law enforcement.

Her body was found two days later after authorities received a tip.

Investigators said a FedEx driver was making a delivery at the time of the 7-year-old’s disappearance.

The suspect, 31-year-old FedEx contract driver Tanner Lynn Horner, is behind bars, charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.

“We do have a confession. It’s one of the toughest investigations I’ve been involved in because it’s a child,” Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said.

Akin didn’t indicate a possible motive and said Horner didn’t know the family or the child.

In a statement, FedEx said, “Words cannot describe our shock and sorrow surrounding this tragic event.”

In a separate statement to the Fort Worth Star Telegram, Fed-Ex Ground said the company contracts with independent businesses to help its delivery services, and the employees of those companies are subject to a criminal background check.

Athena’s mother Maitlyn Presley Gandy issued a tribute to her daughter on Facebook, writing: “My princess was taken from me from a sick, cruel monster for absolutely no reason. Athena is innocent, beautiful, kind, intelligent, and just the brightest, happiest soul you could ever meet.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Adam shot Ronnie after having an argument.
BRPD: Father shot, killed by son for blowing his nose

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County, Texas, Jail shows Aaron Dean. The...
Trial to start for Texas cop who shot Black woman in home
Netflix dropped a second trailer for "Harry & Meghan" and the release dates.
WATCH: Netflix releases new ‘Harry & Meghan’ trailer and premiere dates
Ukrainian officials say artillerly and rocket fire hit areas near Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia,...
Ukraine reports new wave of Russian strikes across country
This image released by Peanuts Worldwide shows promotional art for the 1965 animated TV special...
Jazzy ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ swings on after 57 years
Netflix dropped a second trailer for "Harry & Meghan" and the release dates.
WATCH: Netflix releases new 'Harry & Meghan' trailer and premiere dates