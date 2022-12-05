Ascension Parish animal shelter seeking holiday donations

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - An animal shelter in Ascension Parish is asking for donations during the holiday season.

Cara’s House created a Christmas list to send to Santa Paws.

On the list are items like dry kitten food, canned puppy food, blankets, dog toys, laundry detergent, puppy pads, and more.

See the full list below:

Santa Paws Christmas wish list from Cara's House. (Cara's House - Ascension Parish Animal Shelter)

You can order items from Amazon and send them to the shelter as well. The gifts help to make Christmas special for cats and dogs in the shelter while they wait for their forever homes.

Items can also be dropped off or shipped directly to 9894 Airline Hwy., Sorrento, La. 70778.

