Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Ascension Parish animal shelter seeking holiday donations

(unsplash.com)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - An animal shelter in Ascension Parish is asking for donations during the holiday season.

Cara’s House created a Christmas list to send to Santa Paws.

On the list are items like dry kitten food, canned puppy food, blankets, dog toys, laundry detergent, puppy pads, and more.

See the full list below:

Santa Paws Christmas wish list from Cara's House.
Santa Paws Christmas wish list from Cara's House.(Cara's House - Ascension Parish Animal Shelter)

You can order items from Amazon and send them to the shelter as well. The gifts help to make Christmas special for cats and dogs in the shelter while they wait for their forever homes.

Items can also be dropped off or shipped directly to 9894 Airline Hwy., Sorrento, La. 70778.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Adam shot Ronnie after having an argument.
BRPD: Father shot, killed by son for blowing his nose

Latest News

Apartment fire on Greenwell St.
Pot on stove sparks apartment fire after oil spill
Right now, Baton Rouge health officials are reporting increases in flu cases and...
COVID, flu cases, hospitalizations increasing in La.
CONSUMER REPORTS: Gifts for travelers
CONSUMER REPORTS: Gifts for travelers
CONSUMER REPORTS: Gifts for travelers