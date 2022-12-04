2 people injured in shooting, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a shooting that happened after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene on Timberside Drive.

Police did not have details about the extent of the victim’s injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

