Man arrested, charged with 3rd-degree rape, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man was arrested and charged with third-degree rape and second-degree battery on Saturday, Dec. 3.

According to police, the arrest of Brandon Collins, 32, came after an alleged sexual assault at an apartment on Boulevard De Province following a night out at some bars.

The documents show that Collins is also accused of punching the victim in her face and mouth before slamming her into a wall. The victim suffered a dislocated shoulder as a result, according to the arrest documents.

The victim met with police at a hospital and told them about the alleged incidents, the arrest documents show.

