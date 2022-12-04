LSU falls several spots in final AP Top 25 poll of regular season
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers fell several spots in the final AP Top 25 poll of the regular season.
The Tigers fell to No. 16 from No. 11 in the poll that was released on Sunday, Dec. 4.
The new ranking comes after the team’s 50-30 loss against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game.
RELATED STORY: No. 1 Georgia dominates No. 14 LSU in conference title game
Below is the full list of rankings from Sunday, Dec. 4:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. TCU
4. Ohio State
5. Alabama
6. Tennessee
7. Utah
8. USC
9. Penn State
10. Clemson
11. Kansas State
12. Washington
13. Florida State
14. Tulane
15. Oregon
16. LSU
17. Oregon State
18. UCLA
19. Notre Dame
20. South Carolina
21. Texas
22. UTSA
23. Troy
24. Mississippi State
25. North Carolina State
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.