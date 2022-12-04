LSU falls several spots in final AP Top 25 poll of regular season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers fell several spots in the final AP Top 25 poll of the regular season.

The Tigers fell to No. 16 from No. 11 in the poll that was released on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The new ranking comes after the team’s 50-30 loss against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game.

Below is the full list of rankings from Sunday, Dec. 4:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. Ohio State

5. Alabama

6. Tennessee

7. Utah

8. USC

9. Penn State

10. Clemson

11. Kansas State

12. Washington

13. Florida State

14. Tulane

15. Oregon

16. LSU

17. Oregon State

18. UCLA

19. Notre Dame

20. South Carolina

21. Texas

22. UTSA

23. Troy

24. Mississippi State

25. North Carolina State

