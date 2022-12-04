Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU bowl game selection officially announced

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers were selected to compete in the Citrus Bowl during an announcement on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The team will take on Purdue on Monday, January 2, in Orlando, Florida.

The bowl game announcement came after the Tigers lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game with a final score of 50-30.

RELATED STORY: No. 1 Georgia dominates No. 14 LSU in conference title game

The Tigers fell to No. 17 in the College Football Playoff rankings released on Sunday, Dec. 4. Meanwhile, the final AP Top 25 poll of the regular season put the Tigers at No. 16.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU falls several spots in final AP Top 25 poll of regular season
Southern University quarterback Glendon McDaniel (12) lunges forward for a first down while in...
Southern struggles early against Jackson St. in SWAC Championship
The Southern Jaguars (7-5, 5-3 SWAC) fought hard against the Jackson State Tigers (12-0, 8-0...
Southern struggles early against Jackson St. in SWAC Championship
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
2022 SEC Championship Postgame - Brian Kelly, Malik Nabers, Mekhi Wingo