Fog early, small rain chances remain

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 4
By Jared Silverman
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the southern half of our viewing area until 9AM this Sunday morning for visibilities reduced under a quarter mile. Use caution on the roads this morning.

Then the fog will burn off, but it should stay mostly cloudy and gray much of the day with highs in the low 70s behind the front.

There is a less than 20% chance of a shower this afternoon, but most of us stay dry.

The wishy-washy forecast continues with small rain chances almost each day next week, otherwise mostly cloudy and warm. The front that originally moved through as a cold front, will return north as a warm front, raising our highs to the 80s Tuesday through Thursday.

Rain amounts the whole week look low and manageable. There is no threat for severe weather at this time. The next cool down will be the following weekend, in the meantime, get ready for warm and humid weather.

