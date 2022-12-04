BRPD investigating deadly shooting off Scenic Hwy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Police said Duquares Smith, 38, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Sherwood Street, which is off Scenic Highway, just before 11:15 a.m.

There is currently no motive or suspect at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

