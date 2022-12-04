BRPD: Coroner called to scene of shooting on St. Katherine Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a shooting on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 4.

Officials said the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on St. Katherine Avenue. The identity of the victim has not been released.

