BRPD: Coroner called to scene of shooting on St. Katherine Ave.
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a shooting on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 4.
Officials said the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on St. Katherine Avenue. The identity of the victim has not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.