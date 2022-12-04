BRPD: 3 juveniles arrested following chase, 3 others still on the run

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said six people were involved in a chase that began around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

According to police, the individuals were in an unauthorized vehicle that refused to stop for officers on South 17th Street.

Police said the vehicle eventually came to a stop on Blackwater Road. They added that three juveniles were taken into custody, but the others managed to get away and remain on the run.

The names of the six individuals were not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

