Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRPD: 3 juveniles arrested following chase, 3 others still on the run

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said six people were involved in a chase that began around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

According to police, the individuals were in an unauthorized vehicle that refused to stop for officers on South 17th Street.

Police said the vehicle eventually came to a stop on Blackwater Road. They added that three juveniles were taken into custody, but the others managed to get away and remain on the run.

The names of the six individuals were not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana

Latest News

Red Stick Moms talks about Christmas shopping
Red Stick Moms talks about Christmas shopping
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 4
Fog early, small rain chances remain
A U-Haul moving van reportedly ran into a grocery store on Saturday morning, Dec. 3.
BRPD: Moving truck crashes into store during possible burglary
Darell Williams
BRPD arrests man for allegedly robbing woman at hotel