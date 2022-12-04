1 injured in apartment fire, officials say
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an apartment building fire on Sunday, Dec 4.
Firefighters said the blaze broke out on Greenwells Street, off Airline Highway just a little after 2 p.m. and was under control by 2:25 p.m.
Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the apartment’s front door.
According to officials, no one was inside the building at the time, but a neighbor told officials someone left the apartment with unknown injuries.
Investigators are on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire.
