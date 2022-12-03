Facebook
Small rain chances next few days

Weekend Forecast
By Jared Silverman
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A somewhat active weather pattern and residual moisture will keep small rain chances in our local forecast for a big part of the forecast.

Futurecast
Today will start with some areas of fog, then we’ll be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers in both the morning and afternoon. Highs will be warm today in the upper 70s to near 80.

Weekend Forecast
Going forward, there is a slight chance of a shower on Sunday with highs in the mid-70s. On Monday, we’re right back into the upper 70s with low 80s midweek.

10 Day Highs
We look to remain mostly cloudy with 20% rain chances or less, with unseasonably warm highs. In fact, the next time we’ll have highs and lows near seasonal levels won’t be until days nine and ten of the extended.

Drought Monitor
Model Rain Forecasts
Rain amounts will be manageable throughout the forecast and there are no threats of severe weather at this time.

10 Day Forecast
