SCORING UPDATES: Southern vs Jackson State
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars are facing the Jackson State Tigers in Mississippi for the SWAC Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The Jags (7-4, 5-3 SWAC) are coming off a 34-17 win over Grambling State in the Bayou Classic to claim the SWAC West.
Southern faced Jackson State (11-0, 8-0 SWAC) on Oct. 29, suffering a 35-0 defeat.
