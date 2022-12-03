SCORING UPDATES: Southern vs Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars are facing the Jackson State Tigers in Mississippi for the SWAC Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The Jags (7-4, 5-3 SWAC) are coming off a 34-17 win over Grambling State in the Bayou Classic to claim the SWAC West.

Southern faced Jackson State (11-0, 8-0 SWAC) on Oct. 29, suffering a 35-0 defeat.

