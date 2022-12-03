Facebook
Saturday marks final day to vote early for Dec. 10 election

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in Louisiana are running out of time to vote early for the Saturday, Dec. 10 election.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, the final day of early voting is Saturday, Dec. 3. Voters can head to the polls between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

RELATED STORY: Early voting underway for Dec. 10 election; Here’s what you need to know

Early voting locations include the Louisiana State Archives on Essen Lane, Baton Rouge City Hall on St. Louis Street, the Central Branch Library on Joor Road, the fire station on Coursey Boulevard, and the Office of Motor Vehicles building on Main Street in Baker. For more on early voting locations, click here.

Officials also said the deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Dec. 6. The deadline to return an absentee ballot to the registrar of voters office is Friday, Dec. 9.

