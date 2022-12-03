Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

GAME NOTES: No. 14 LSU vs. No. 1 Georgia

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WAFB) - No. 14 LSU (9-3, 6-2 SEC) takes on No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) for the SEC Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Atlanta.

The Tigers are coming off a disappointing loss to Texas A&M and are big underdogs against the Bulldogs.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to start against Georgia despite injuring his ankle against the Aggies in the regular season finale.

Georgia has one of the top gound attacks in the nation, ranking No. 22 in rushing yards per game at 203.0.

Last week, the Tigers allowed 274 rushing yards to the Aggies. Devon Achane had 215 yards on 38 carries.

Kenny McIntosh leads the ground game for the Bulldogs with 654 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. Senior quarterback Stetson Bennett has accounted for 3,151 yards passing and 16 touchdowns.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana

Latest News

Southern Jaguars
SCORING UPDATES: Southern vs Jackson State
LSU Tigers
HOW TO WATCH: No. 14 LSU faces No. 1 Georgia in SEC Championship on WAFB
Brenda and Mike Hollins
Former BR athlete Mike Hollins feeling better, honored by UVA athletics, spends time with family
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season