Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

ESPN: Deion Sanders ‘preparing’ to accept Colorado coaching job

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The era of Head Coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State appears to be coming to an end.

According to ESPN, Coach Prime has been “preparing to make an exit in order to take the head coaching job at Colorado.”

Sanders confirmed Monday during his weekly SWAC media availability that he was offered the Colorado head coaching job.

“Yeah, definitely, the report is true,” Sanders said Monday when asked about the rumors surrounding his next coaching destination. “I am not going to sit up here and tell all of my business, but they are not the only ones. I would be a liar if I sat up here and told you they didn’t. You know they did, I know they did and everybody knows they did. It is what it is.”

The article states that Coach Prime and his associates have spent the week making inquiries to build his staff.

It further says that Coach Prime is expected to accept the job in Boulder, Colorado “in the next 48 hours” after what could be his last game as a JSU Tiger in the SWAC Championship Saturday.

In his 3 years as head coach, Coach Prime has an overall record of 26-5 and has created history, including JSU going undefeated in the regular season, hosting ESPN’s College GameDay, and bringing in JSU’s first-ever 5-star player recruit, Travis Hunter.

Sanders has also played a major part in the economy of Jackson, bringing in millions of dollars in revenue to the capital city.

JSU will host rivals Southern University at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in the SWAC Championship Game at 3 p.m. in what is expected to be his last game in charge of the Tigers.

A win would see Jackson State clinch an automatic berth to the Celebration Bowl and become the first team since 1981 to go undefeated through the conference championship game.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana

Latest News

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)
GAME NOTES: No. 14 LSU vs. No. 1 Georgia
Southern Jaguars
SCORING UPDATES: Southern vs Jackson State
Sportsline Friday Nite
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Playoffs - Semifinal Round - Part 1
Sportsline Friday Nite
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Playoffs - Semifinal Round - Part 2
Sportsline Friday Nite
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Playoffs - Semifinal Round - Part 3