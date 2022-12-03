ESPN: Deion Sanders ‘preparing’ to accept Colorado coaching job

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The era of Head Coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State appears to be coming to an end.

According to ESPN, Coach Prime has been “preparing to make an exit in order to take the head coaching job at Colorado.”

Sanders confirmed Monday during his weekly SWAC media availability that he was offered the Colorado head coaching job.

“Yeah, definitely, the report is true,” Sanders said Monday when asked about the rumors surrounding his next coaching destination. “I am not going to sit up here and tell all of my business, but they are not the only ones. I would be a liar if I sat up here and told you they didn’t. You know they did, I know they did and everybody knows they did. It is what it is.”

The article states that Coach Prime and his associates have spent the week making inquiries to build his staff.

It further says that Coach Prime is expected to accept the job in Boulder, Colorado “in the next 48 hours” after what could be his last game as a JSU Tiger in the SWAC Championship Saturday.

In his 3 years as head coach, Coach Prime has an overall record of 26-5 and has created history, including JSU going undefeated in the regular season, hosting ESPN’s College GameDay, and bringing in JSU’s first-ever 5-star player recruit, Travis Hunter.

Sanders has also played a major part in the economy of Jackson, bringing in millions of dollars in revenue to the capital city.

JSU will host rivals Southern University at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in the SWAC Championship Game at 3 p.m. in what is expected to be his last game in charge of the Tigers.

A win would see Jackson State clinch an automatic berth to the Celebration Bowl and become the first team since 1981 to go undefeated through the conference championship game.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.