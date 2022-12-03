Car crashes into home in EBR, emergency officials say

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to the scene of a car that crashed into a home on Buttonwood Drive near Silverleaf Avenue.

The incident happened on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 3, and caused a least one person to have minor injuries, according to emergency officials.

Car crashes into home (wafb)

Details about what caused the car to crash into the home have not yet been released by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

