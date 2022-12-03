Facebook
BRPD: Moving truck crashes into store during possible burglary

A U-Haul moving van reportedly ran into a grocery store on Saturday morning, Dec. 3.
A U-Haul moving van reportedly ran into a grocery store on Saturday morning, Dec. 3.(Submitted by Brooke Long)
By Raley Pellittieri and WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A U-Haul moving van ran into a grocery store during a possible burglary on Saturday morning, Dec. 3, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Eyewitnesses say this happened at Johnson’s Grocery on Van Gogh Avenue in Baton Rouge.

Officials said no one was injured, but police believe the U-Haul struck a gas line during the incident.

Police added they are still searching for a potential suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

