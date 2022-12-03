BRPD: Moving truck crashes into store during possible burglary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A U-Haul moving van ran into a grocery store during a possible burglary on Saturday morning, Dec. 3, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Eyewitnesses say this happened at Johnson’s Grocery on Van Gogh Avenue in Baton Rouge.

Officials said no one was injured, but police believe the U-Haul struck a gas line during the incident.

A U-Haul moving van reportedly ran into a grocery store on Saturday morning, Dec. 3. (Submitted by Brooke Long)

Police added they are still searching for a potential suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

