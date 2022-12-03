Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRPD arrests man for allegedly robbing woman at hotel

Darell Williams
Darell Williams(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have arrested a Baton Rouge man after a woman accused him of beating and robbing her at gunpoint in a hotel.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Darell Williams, 23, on Friday, Dec. 2, and charged him with armed robbery, simple burglary, and possession of a firearm.

The incident reportedly happened around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Super 8 Motel on Reiger Road in Baton Rouge.

The suspect allegedly robbed the victim in his hotel room after asking her to hang out there, arrest records show.

The suspect was reportedly the boyfriend of the victim’s friend, and the three were all staying at the hotel, according to the arrest record.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’

Latest News

A U-Haul moving van reportedly ran into a grocery store on Saturday morning, Dec. 3.
BRPD: Moving truck crashes into store during possible burglary
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program
Baton Rouge Union of Police donates gifts to the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program
house fire on Brookfield Ave.
2 dogs die in house fire, officials say