BRPD arrests man for allegedly robbing woman at hotel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have arrested a Baton Rouge man after a woman accused him of beating and robbing her at gunpoint in a hotel.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Darell Williams, 23, on Friday, Dec. 2, and charged him with armed robbery, simple burglary, and possession of a firearm.

The incident reportedly happened around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Super 8 Motel on Reiger Road in Baton Rouge.

The suspect allegedly robbed the victim in his hotel room after asking her to hang out there, arrest records show.

The suspect was reportedly the boyfriend of the victim’s friend, and the three were all staying at the hotel, according to the arrest record.

