Baton Rouge Union of Police donates gifts to the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program

The Baton Rouge Union of Police partnered with the Salvation Army to provide gifts for children across the Capital Region ahead of Christmas.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Union of Police partnered with the Salvation Army to provide gifts for children across the Capital Region ahead of Christmas.

“We’re often looked upon as just robots. We have a certain job to do and a certain task to do, and we move through it very fluently, and that’s what people see. They don’t get to see the other side of what we do, and what we can do,” said union president Brandon O’Neal.

The police union adopted 50 children in conjunction with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program.

The program plans to gift presents to 927 kids this holiday season. Leaders say none of this is possible without the help of their community partners.

“I think the last time we talked, we spoke about seeing the smiles and tears running down their faces, because without the community and the help of the Salvation Army, they would not be able to provide Christmas for their kids, so it’s just a great feeling to be able to help,” said Cpt. Brian Hicks.

Union members said their goal is to protect the spirit of Christmas while serving the people who need it the most.

“This is our way to do that, and bridge that gap,” said O’Neal.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

