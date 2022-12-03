Facebook
2 dogs die in house fire, officials say

house fire on Brookfield Ave.
house fire on Brookfield Ave.(SGFD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire that left two dogs dead Friday, Dec. 2.

Fire officials responded to a reported structure fire on Brookfield Avenue between Jefferson Highway and Airline Highway near Highland Road around 12:30 p.m. The fire was under control within 15 minutes of their arrival.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from the home. They entered the home and immediately put out the flames. No residents were inside the home at the time of the fire, but they arrived shortly after, reports show.

SGFD investigators were called to the scene and ruled the cause accidental.

