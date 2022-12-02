Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Woman killed in deadly shooting on Shelley Street identified, police say

Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1.
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The victim of a deadly shooting in Baton Rouge Thursday (Dec. 1) afternoon has been identified.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim has been identified as Da’Ja Davis.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Shelley Street near Scenic Highway, officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

Generic crime scene BRPD
Tigerland shooting stemmed from robbery, police say
YOUR HEALTH: RetiSpec detects early Alzheimer’s?
CONSUMER REPORTS: Most reliable cars of 2023
BRPD is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was transported to a hospital on...
Man reunited with family after being taken to hospital