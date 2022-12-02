Woman killed in deadly shooting on Shelley Street identified, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The victim of a deadly shooting in Baton Rouge Thursday (Dec. 1) afternoon has been identified.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim has been identified as Da’Ja Davis.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Shelley Street near Scenic Highway, officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.