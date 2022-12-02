Woman dies in camper fire in Gonzales

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating a deadly camper fire in Gonzales on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

According to SFM, the fire happened on Lillie Babin Road, which is off George Rouyeau Road near Cannon Road and Black Bayou in Gonzales just after 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a woman’s body near the front door of the camper. Investigators believe it is the 47-year-old woman who lived in the camper.

After an investigation, deputies said the fire started in the bedroom area of the camper. They were unable to rule out multiple possible causes of the fire as well as proof that the smoke alarms in the camper were working or not.

The official identification of the woman and cause of death are still pending with the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office, according to officials.

