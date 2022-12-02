Where to Cheer for the US Men’s National Team Here at Home

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The US Men’s National Team is on the path to advance to its first quarterfinal in 20 years. The USA vs. Netherlands World Cup game is Saturday at 9:00am. Here are some places in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas which will open early for fans to watch the game and cheer for team USA.

City Slice - 124 W Chimes Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Mason’s Grill – 13556 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70817

Bengal Tap Room – 421 North 3rd Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Walk-On’s Bistreaux – 3838 Burbank Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Walk-On’s Bistreaux - 7425 Corporate Boulevard, Suite 810, Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Walk-On’s Bistreaux – 1100 Americana Boulevard, Zachary, LA

Walk-On’s Bistreaux – 437 Oak Plaza, Brusly, LA

Walk-On’s Bistreaux – 305 C.M. Fagan Drive, Hammond, LA

Walk-On’s Bistreaux – 1795 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Houma, LA

