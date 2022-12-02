Facebook
Wanted woman arrested several months after drug bust, officials say

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office seized the following drugs and drug paraphernalia during a drug bust on Derrick Street in Pierre Park.(Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A woman is behind bars for drug charges after being wanted by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office for nearly eight months.

According to Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon, narcotics agents were investigating Tonya Jean Conner, 40, and executed a search warrant of her home on Derrick Street in Pierre Part on April 4. Agents reportedly seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Officials said Connor was not there, so they issued an arrest warrant for her.

The Morgan City Police Department arrested Conner on Friday, Nov. 25, and released her into Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office’s custody on Thursday, Dec. 2. Deputies booked her into the detention center on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She remains in jail awaiting a bond hearing, officials said.

