Tigerland shooting stemmed from robbery, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting that stemmed from a robbery in Tigerland late Thursday (Dec. 1) night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of Bob Pettit Blvd., near Y A Tittle Avenue, around 11 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Police say the incident is believed to be a result of a robbery.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, they added.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.