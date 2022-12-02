Tigerland shooting stemmed from robbery, police say
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting that stemmed from a robbery in Tigerland late Thursday (Dec. 1) night.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of Bob Pettit Blvd., near Y A Tittle Avenue, around 11 p.m. after reports of a shooting.
Police say the incident is believed to be a result of a robbery.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, they added.
