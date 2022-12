BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Baker will be impacted by a temporary water outage on Friday, Dec. 2.

Services will be interrupted from 9 a.m. until around 3:30 p.m.

Repairs will affect homes near streets located in the area of Chipley, Clairmont, and Balm as well as the neighboring area.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.