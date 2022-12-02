Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

No. 14 LSU faces No. 1 Georgia in SEC Championship on WAFB

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 14 LSU is taking on No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. The game can be seen on WAFB.

HOW TO WATCH:

  • COX - 7 (SD) 1007 (HD)
  • AT&T U-Verse - 9 (SD) 1009 (HD)
  • DIRECTV - 9
  • DISH - 9
  • EATEL - 7 (SD) 707 (HD)
  • OVER THE AIR (Antenna) - 9.1
  • STREAMING - CBS

The Tigers (9-3, 6-2 SEC) are the first three-loss team to play in the conference championship game. They last faced the Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0) in 2019 and it was for the SEC Championship. LSU won the contest, 37-10.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

Brenda and Mike Hollins
Former BR athlete Mike Hollins feeling better, honored by UVA athletics, spends time with family
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)
LSU LB Harold Perkins Jr. named finalist for Shaun Alexander Award
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
Kelly: Jayden Daniels, 2 other injured Tigers will play in SEC Championship game