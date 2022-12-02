No. 14 LSU faces No. 1 Georgia in SEC Championship on WAFB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 14 LSU is taking on No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. The game can be seen on WAFB.

HOW TO WATCH:

COX - 7 (SD) 1007 (HD)

AT&T U-Verse - 9 (SD) 1009 (HD)

DIRECTV - 9

DISH - 9

EATEL - 7 (SD) 707 (HD)

OVER THE AIR (Antenna) - 9.1

STREAMING - CBS

The Tigers (9-3, 6-2 SEC) are the first three-loss team to play in the conference championship game. They last faced the Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0) in 2019 and it was for the SEC Championship. LSU won the contest, 37-10.

