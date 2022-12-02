Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Nice weather Friday, small rain chances much of the forecast

By Jared Silverman
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a cool start across the region with temperatures starting out in the low 40s, on our way to the 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 2
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 2(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 2
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 2(WAFB)

The nice weather comes to an end on Saturday with a decent chance of rain and a few non-severe storms. Highs will be warm again in the upper 70s, rain amounts will be manageable. A weak cold front will move through late Saturday, dropping temperatures slightly for Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 2
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 2(WAFB)

Both Sunday and Monday will both be in the 70s, with mostly cloudy skies on both days and a small chance of showers. The drought monitor is in better shape, with little to no signs of drought in our viewing area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 2
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 2(WAFB)

There looks to be a chance of rain almost every day in the extended forecast as we continue with an active weather pattern and several fronts.  There are no severe threats at this time.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 2
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 2(WAFB)

The next ten days are trending above normal for the highs and lows, with 70s expected nearly every day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 2
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 2(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 1
Steady warming trend to end the week
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. weather for Thursday, December 1.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, December 1
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 8 p.m. weather for Thursday, December 1.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, December 1
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. weather for Thursday, December 1.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, December 1