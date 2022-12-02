Nice weather Friday, small rain chances much of the forecast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a cool start across the region with temperatures starting out in the low 40s, on our way to the 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 2 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 2 (WAFB)

The nice weather comes to an end on Saturday with a decent chance of rain and a few non-severe storms. Highs will be warm again in the upper 70s, rain amounts will be manageable. A weak cold front will move through late Saturday, dropping temperatures slightly for Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 2 (WAFB)

Both Sunday and Monday will both be in the 70s, with mostly cloudy skies on both days and a small chance of showers. The drought monitor is in better shape, with little to no signs of drought in our viewing area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 2 (WAFB)

There looks to be a chance of rain almost every day in the extended forecast as we continue with an active weather pattern and several fronts. There are no severe threats at this time.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 2 (WAFB)

The next ten days are trending above normal for the highs and lows, with 70s expected nearly every day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 2 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.