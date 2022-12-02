Facebook
Man reunited with family after being taken to hospital

BRPD is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was transported to a hospital on...
BRPD is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was transported to a hospital on December 1.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
UPDATE

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed early Friday morning that the individual has been reunited with his family.

ORIGINAL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man.

According to BRPD, around 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, they responded to a local hospital to assist in identifying a man who suffers from disabilities.

Police say that the man was transported by emergency officials to the hospital and they have exhausted all efforts in trying to identify him at this time.

BRPD searching for identity of man.
BRPD searching for identity of man.(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Anyone with information on this individual, or next of kin, is urged to contact Baton Rouge Police at 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867

