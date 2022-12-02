LSU LB Harold Perkins Jr. named finalist for Shaun Alexander Award

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. has been named a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Award, the university announced on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The honor goes to the Freshman of the Year in college football.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder from Cypress, Texas, has recorded 59 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

The other four finalists are Penn St. linebacker Abdul Carter, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks, and Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins.

The award was established in 2019.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.