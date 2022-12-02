Facebook
LSU LB Harold Perkins Jr. named finalist for Shaun Alexander Award

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. has been named a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Award, the university announced on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The honor goes to the Freshman of the Year in college football.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder from Cypress, Texas, has recorded 59 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

The other four finalists are Penn St. linebacker Abdul Carter, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks, and Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins.

The award was established in 2019.

CLICK HERE for more.

