Get knowledge and resources during HIV 365 event set for Friday in BR

The event is called "HIV 365″ and was created with the goal of celebrating, educating, and...
The event is called "HIV 365″ and was created with the goal of celebrating, educating, and enhancing the lives of people living with HIV, according to organizers.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Raising awareness about HIV extends beyond one day out of the year.

That’s why the Baton Rouge Ending the HIV Epidemic Commission is hosting its annual World AIDS Day program on Friday, Dec. 2.

The event is called ”HIV 365″ and was created with the goal of celebrating, educating, and enhancing the lives of people living with HIV, according to organizers.

Click here to register.

Dubbed a party, HIV 365 will be an immersive experience with food, entertainment, educational programming, social opportunities, and connections to health and wellness services and resources.

It will take place from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center. The address is 231 Saint Ferdinand Street.

Click here for more information.

RELATED LINK
World Aids Day, advocates encourage testing and prevention methods
FILE: A person places a swab into a vial as part of a COVID test.

