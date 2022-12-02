Get knowledge and resources during HIV 365 event set for Friday in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Raising awareness about HIV extends beyond one day out of the year.

That’s why the Baton Rouge Ending the HIV Epidemic Commission is hosting its annual World AIDS Day program on Friday, Dec. 2.

The event is called ”HIV 365″ and was created with the goal of celebrating, educating, and enhancing the lives of people living with HIV, according to organizers.

Dubbed a party, HIV 365 will be an immersive experience with food, entertainment, educational programming, social opportunities, and connections to health and wellness services and resources.

It will take place from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center. The address is 231 Saint Ferdinand Street.

